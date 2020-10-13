Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil's work will inspire generations to come: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled the legacy of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil saying that his work will inspire generations to come.

"Whether it is Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil's contribution towards development and education for villages and poor or his efforts towards the success of cooperatives in Maharashtra, his work will inspire generations to come. Hence, this book on the life of Balasaheb Vikhe Patil is very important for all of us," Prime Minister said at an event to release the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and rename Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society.

"On the importance of cooperatives, Patil has written that the cooperative campaign is truly impartial. It has nothing to do with any caste and creed," he added.



Prime Minister Modi said that Patil always tried to solve the problem of drinking and irrigation water in the villages of Maharashtra.

"Through the water councils in Maharashtra, Patil tried to create a mass movement in this direction," PM Modi said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Ahmednagar MP Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, officials of Pravara Medical Trust and Pravara Sugar Factory were also present during the event.

Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil served as a Member of Lok Sabha for multiple terms. His autobiography is titled 'Deh Vechwa Karani' which means 'dedicating one's life for a noble cause' and is aptly named as he dedicated his entire life to the benefit of society through his path-breaking work in various fields, including agriculture and cooperatives.

Pravara Rural Education Society was established in 1964 at Loni in Ahmednagar district, with the aim to provide a world-class education to the rural masses and empower the girl child. The Society is currently serving with the core mission of educational, social, economical, cultural, physical and psychological development of students. (ANI)

