Dr Dangs Lab launches AI-powered novel test for allergies 'Allergynius Dx'

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Dr Dangs Lab has announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered novel test for allergies 'Allergynius Dx' which is an innovative Molecular Allergy Diagnostics test based on Microarray, aimed at delivering the reports that help patients and doctors make informed decisions about managing allergies.

The announcement was made on the occasion of World Asthma Day on Tuesday.

The Molecular Allergy Diagnostics test is based on Microarray using Nano Particles and provides results for 163 food and respiratory allergens along with 294 components.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab highlighted the prevalence of allergies in the world population and said that allergy diagnosis is becoming increasingly important for people.

"Allergies are becoming increasingly prevalent in today's world, with around 20-30 per cent of the country's population experiencing some form of allergy during their lifetime. Also, recent research established that as the global population ages, allergy manifestations in aged persons will occur more often. Therefore, allergy diagnosis is becoming increasingly important for people of all ages. Our goal with Allergynius Dx is to empower physicians with insights on various components to which a patient is allergic," Dr Arjun Dang said.

"These insights will facilitate the physician to provide precise immunotherapy," he added.

He said that Allergynius Dx is a "game-changer" for diagnosing allergies and predicting the probability of immunotherapeutic success.



"By combining the latest in component-resolved diagnostics that use nanotechnology, we are providing patients with a level of precision and personalization that was previously unavailable. We are excited to bring this innovative solution to patients across India," the company's CEO said.

The company's statement explained that the said test can predict the severity of an allergic reaction. "...tell if a child is likely to become more tolerant to certain allergens, and also discriminates allergens that are heat sensitive and are susceptible to denaturation on cooking," it said.

Dr Asim Khan, Deputy Head of Lab Operations at Dr Dangs Lab, said that by identifying individual allergenic components, more accurate diagnosis can be delivered, leading to better patient outcomes.

The Allergynius Dx offers a range of testing options, including food and respiratory allergy testing with just a simple blood test, which means it is a convenient option for patients as an add-on to their routine tests.

Allergynius Dx is now available at all Dr Dangs Lab centres at Delhi/NCR as well as through home collection pan India.

Dr Dangs Lab is a reputed pathology in Delhi-NCR, which has bagged several awards including the prestigious Prof. SK Joshi National Award for Laboratory Excellence in the medical laboratories category last year, and the Business World (BW) healthcare award for excellence in providing medical laboratory services as a standalone lab.

During the initial days of the COVID pandemic in 2020, Dr Dangs also partnered with Bharat Biotech for the human clinical trials of India's indigenous Covaxin. Dr Dangs Lab, in 2021, also conducted screening, safety and several immunogenicity tests for all three phases of the Corbevax, first indigenously developed protein-subunit vaccine against COVID19.

Dr Dangs Lab installed Roche Diagnostics next-generation first-in-class Cobas Pro integrated solutions, becoming the first lab in the region to "introduce the technology ensuring high-quality, accurate, and faster test results for all patients". (ANI)

