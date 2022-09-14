Dr Dangs Lab receives award for Best Standalone Pathology Lab

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Dr Dangs Lab has received the Business World (BW) healthcare award for excellence in providing medical laboratory services as a standalone lab.

CEO of Dr Dangs Lab, Dr Arjun Dang received the award at a ceremony on September 10 in New Delhi.

BW Healthcare World Excellence Awards are given for excellence in different fields of medicine and healthcare to recognise individuals and institutions who have created impact and ushered new trends in the healthcare sector.

The awards were finalized by a jury that consisted of Dr (Prof.) YK Gupta, President - AIIMS, Jammu and Bhopal and its members were Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO, NABH, Dr DK Das, Senior Consultant - Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Founder and Director, CMK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, Exchange4Media, Dr Neelam Kler, Neonatologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and others.



Dr Arjun Dang said that he felt humbled and honoured to receive the award.

"The award truly belongs to each member of the Dr Dangs team for their dedicated and passionate efforts towards ensuring only the very best for the patients and clients in each aspect of the work they carry out daily whereby ensuring that the ethos of, treating every sample as a human and not just a sample, is upheld at all times," he said.

An official release said, "This award for the lab comes close on the heels of the lab being the recipient of the Best Path Lab (National) award by ET healthcare. Dr Navin Dang, the lab's founder is the proud recipient of the Dr BC Roy award while Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab has to his credit, the HT trailblazer award and BW 40 under 40 awards in 2022."

Dr Dangs has 10 centres across Delhi-NCR and a network of at-home sample collection teams.

"It has many firsts to its credit, including the first COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre in India and the first to start bacteriophage sensitivity testing in India," the release said. (ANI)

