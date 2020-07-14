Dr Edwin Gomes who managed Goa's COVID-19 hospital tests positive

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 13 (ANI): Dr Edwin Gomes, who had emerged as the face of Goa's COVID-19 treatment and care effort and had served as the in-charge of medication of patients at the state's designated COVID-19 hospital, has tested positive for the viral infection, an official said.

Taking to Twitter, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also wished him a speedy recovery.

"Our COVID warrior Dr Edwin Gomes has been at the forefront of this fight against the pandemic for last several months. Dr Gomes has helped hundreds of patients win the battle against coronavirus and I am confident he will emerge victorious in his battle too. I wish him a speedy recovery," Sawant tweeted.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also wished for better health of Gomes.

"Let us all pray for the speedy recovery of Dr Edwin Gomes, who vigorously fought the battle at the forefront for 3 months to save lives of many during this pandemic. We stand united in our fight against COVID-19," Rane posted on Facebook.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 2,453 COVID-19 cases including 952 active cases, 1,487 recovered and 14 deaths so far. (ANI)

