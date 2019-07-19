Dr Harsh Vardhan assures 'qualitative and quantitative' treatment for thalassemia patients

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): With about one to 1.5 lakh thalassemia patients in the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has promised qualitative and quantitative treatment for patients.

Moreover, the Health Ministry has also chalked out a plan to reduce the burden of the disease.

In a meeting with thalassemic children, the Health Minister assured the best possible medical aid to them.

Children suffering from thalassemia have requested the government to bring all life-saving iron chelators under NPPA price capping and to ensure free availability of life-saving drugs in all government hospitals.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "We are already working in the direction to eliminate thalassemia from the country. We are ensuring that patients get qualitative and quantitative treatment in the best possible way. I will write to all states and urge them to take steps to eliminate the disease."

He said: "Our major concern is that patients should get adequate and safe blood. There are many states like Jharkhand where medical facilities need to be strengthened. We urge the people to come forward for voluntary blood donation."

"Another concern is that in spite of preventable disease, 10,000 to 15,000 new patients are found every year. There have been reports that due to inadequate blood safety measures, 70 to 72 per cent of adult patients are tested positive for TTI, HCV, HBV, and HIV," a senior Health Ministry official said.

"We will also start an awareness programme, focus on screening of pregnant mothers and will rope in schools and college for sensitising people. The department is preparing a strategy to reduce the burden of the disease involving all stakeholders, NGOs and states government," he said.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder characterised by less oxygen-carrying protein (haemoglobin) and fewer red blood cells in the body than normal. Symptoms include fatigue, weakness, paleness and slow growth. (ANI)

