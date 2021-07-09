Dr Harsh Vardhan did good job in past 2 years: MoS Health

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Day after taking charge as the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday complimented the work of former Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and said, 'he had done good work in the past two years.'

"Harsh Vardhan did good work in the past two years. Changes keep happening in every government. We saw the result of the work of Dr Harsh Vardhan and it was a successful stint," Pawar said.

"The opposition may doesn't like the fact that India has topped the chart in vaccination. Today India isn't a country looking at people to give it (medicines, vaccines) rather it has become a giver and that is why they are perturbed," she added.

Further speaking about the concerns of the new delta variant in states, Pawar said, "Maharashtra definitely reeling under the impact of COVID-19 and witnessed a new delta variant. The cases have gone up in Kerala as well. A decline in cases has begun yet cases are comparatively high in these states."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday effected a major reshuffle and expansion of his council of ministers. The expansion saw more representation to states which will go to the polls next year including Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and are apparently aimed at infusing more young talent in the government. While the representation of OBCs, SCs, and youth has gone up the average age of cabinet has come down.

The changes were made days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. Forty-three ministers, including seven who were elevated as cabinet ministers, took the oath of office at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan held with protocols related to COVID-19. (ANI)