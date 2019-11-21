Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the review meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. (Picture Courtesy: Harsh Vardhan Twitter)
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the review meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. (Picture Courtesy: Harsh Vardhan Twitter)

Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews preparedness for rollout of IMI 2.0 vaccination drive on Dec 2

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday reviewed the preparedness in states ahead of the rollout of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 2.0 on December 2.
According to him, the government is all set to launch the IMI 2.0 between December 2019 and March 2020 to escalate efforts to achieve the goal of attaining 90 per cent national immunisation coverage.
The IMI 2.0 aims at achieving the target of full immunisation coverage in 272 districts in 27 states and implement it at block-level (652 blocks) in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
"While we are required to achieve 90 per cent immunisation coverage target, we should all aim to ensure that not even one child dies of vaccine-preventable diseases, especially when we have a basket of vaccines as part of our routine Universal Immunisation Program (UIP)," said Dr Vardhan said.
"With the launch of the IMI 2.0, India has the opportunity to achieve further reductions in deaths among children under five years of age, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ending preventable child deaths by 2030," he added.
The Union Minister interacted with State Principal Secretaries and National Health Mission (NHM) Directors and Immunization Officers of several states. Health Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha also participated in the video conference (VC).
Dr Vardhan also emphasised the importance of immunisation of children and pregnant women as part IMI 2.0 and the high priority being accorded by the Health Ministry for achieving full immunisation coverage targets.
Several ministries including the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Youth Affairs among others will come together to make the mission a resounding success. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:18 IST

Farmers don't have options: AAP MP Bhagwant Mann on stubble burning

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): At a time when Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is blaming stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana for air pollution in the national capital, party MP from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann on Thursday defended the farmers over the practice.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:13 IST

Railways gear up for winter fog season

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The occurrence of fog, especially in North India, during the winter months is a common weather phenomenon. Due to this, the movement of trains is severely affected, resulting in the train reaching late to their destination.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:10 IST

Tenure of Chief Justices should be minimum of 3 years: KK Venugopal

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday said that the tenure of Chief Justices across the country should be minimum of three years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:09 IST

Govt not against Lulu: AP Minister clarifies on cancellation of ...

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy on Thursday clarified that the state government is not against Lulu group but against the process in which the land was alloted to the company by the previous TDP government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:08 IST

Our aim is to make evidence-based policy-making integral part of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre's aim is to make evidence-based policy-making an integral part of governance by the year 2022.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:07 IST

Govt to open Passport Seva Kendra in Kartarpur

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the government is opening one Passport Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSKs) in Dera Baba Nanak so that people should not face difficulty in getting passports.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:59 IST

Union Minister Gadkari will speak to KCR to resolve TSRTC issue,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that he spoke to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and requested him to resolve the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike and reinstate the employees by taking up with the issue with Telang

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:56 IST

Maharashtra: Congress Legislative Party meeting to be held tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on Friday at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, to elect their legislative party leader.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:46 IST

India seeks consular access to its 2 nationals arrested by Pakistan : MEA

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Expressing shock over the arrest of two Indians, who inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan in 2016-17, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday requested Islamabad to provide consular access to two of its nationals and sought their repatriation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:44 IST

C'garh: SpiceJet flight lands in Raipur after passenger...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A SpiceJet flight 6481 bound for Mumbai from Guwahati made a preacutionary landing at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur here on Thursday morning, after a passenger complained of heart problems.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:44 IST

'Good friend' PM Hasina to visit Kolkata on Friday to watch...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be in India tomorrow to watch the first day of the two-day test series between India and Bangladesh that will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata later in the day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:41 IST

PM should discuss disinvestment with all political parties:...

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak with experts about disinvestment and if required call meeting with all political parties.

Read More
iocl