Dr Harsh Vardhan, Shripad Yesso Naik launch protocol for managing Covid-19 based on Ayurveda and yoga

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of State (IC) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik jointly released a National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and yoga for managing Covid-19, virtually, here on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Ayush's statement, the Union Health Minister said that experts and other national research organisations have prepared the National Clinical Management Protocol (NCMP) based on Ayurveda and yoga for management of Covid-19 as per the report and recommendations of the interdisciplinary committee "which will further strengthen" the fight against COVID 19.

Naik said the Ministry of AYUSH had set up an interdisciplinary AYUSH Research and Development Task Force with a group of senior experts to formulate and develop strategies for this initiative.

"He said that the Ministry of AYUSH has undertaken many clinical, observational studies to understand the role of AYUSH intervention in the mitigation and management of COVID 19. The Minister said the Ministry has also set up an interdisciplinary committee for integration of Ayurveda and yoga interventions in the NCMP, which was chaired by Dr V M Katoch, former Director-General ICMR and group of experts," the Ayush Ministry said in a press release.

It said the protocol is a milestone in the evolving response and management of COVID-19 as it is "based on Ayurveda and yoga for the management of Covid-19... it ends the ambiguity around deploying Ayurveda and Yoga-based solutions for the clinical management of COVID-19."

"The subsequent versions of the protocol will cover other disciplines of Ayush. The present protocol provides clear guidance to Ayush practitioners of the said two disciplines regarding the treatment of COVID-19 patients in different conditions of infection. This brings in uniformity and consistency in the Ayush-based responses to the pandemic across the country," it added.

The protocol is expected to contribute to the mainstreaming of Ayush solutions for the management of Covid-19, and "will be immensely beneficial" to the public since these solutions are easily accessible and will help to alleviate the hardships brought in by the pandemic, the ministry said further. (ANI)