Dr Harsh Vardhan slams Kejriwal for providing 'unfit' water to people of Delhi

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for taking things 'casually' and trying to cover up the 'failure' of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) by giving various unsatisfactory and unethical replies with regard to the quality of water being supplied in the national capital.
"The Chief Minister should display his sincerity and responsibility by accepting the fact that the DJB water is unfit for drinking," said Dr Vardhan
The Minister stated that Delhiites are concerned after getting to know about the news of unsafe water being supplied by the DJB in the capital city, which has become instrumental in the breakout of a number of diseases.
He further said that a recent study conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on the quality of water being provided to citizens has resulted in the image of the capital city Delhi being tarnished at national as well as international level.
"There is no point in disbelieving the report of the quality of drinking water in Delhi as the BIS has state-of-the-art facilities to scientifically test the quality of drinking water as per international specifications," he said.
The drinking water was tested for Personal Hygiene (PH), hardness, TDS, calcium, magnesium, iron, ammonia, chloride etc. The unsafe water is flooded by infectious particles which can badly affect kidney, liver, intestine and put especially children at the danger point of pneumonia, added Dr Vardhan.
"The Delhi government is repeatedly stating that it has taken 15 thousand samples and only 600 have not met the prescribed standards. By stating this, they have been trying to salvage their image which has taken a severe hit," said Dr Vardhan.
"The Chief Minister in the run-up to providing all amenities and services for free has also started supplying 'free worst quality drinking water and air' to the citizens," he added. (ANI)

