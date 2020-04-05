Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS dedicated centre for COVID-19 patients in Jhajjar, Haryana

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], April 5 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited the AIIMS dedicated centre for coronavirus in Jhajjar, Haryana on Sunday and interacted with the medical staff deployed in care of the patients there.

"There are 162 patients currently here and the condition of all of them is stable. A dedicated facility for COVID-19 patients has been created here in AIIMS, Jhajjar, a total of 310 patients can be treated here," Dr Harsh Vardhan told ANI after his visit.

"I also held talks with two patients through video calling and was happy to see their enthusiasm and satisfaction with the facilities being provided here. Their treatment is being done by a very dedicated team of doctors and medical staff in the most scientific manner here," he added.

The Health Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation related to coronavirus in the country and added that he himself is in contact with state health ministers and health officials from around the country.

"We have given states assurance of our full support and I am in constant touch with them. We are ready to provide them with any help which they want," he said.

He also urged the people to ensure that they strictly follow self-isolation during the lockdown and practice social distancing at all costs.

"Lockdown and social distancing will probably be the best social vaccine against COVID-19. The vaccine, if and when it is found, will protect one person but if we follow the lockdown efficiently then it will protect the whole society and the nation," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured/discharged/migrated people while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)

