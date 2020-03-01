Dr Kafeel's wife writes to HC seeking protection for husband lodged in Mathura jail

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Mar 1 (ANI): Shabista Khan, wife of Dr Kafeel Khan who was detained under the National Security Act for alleged inflammatory statements during an anti Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court requesting security to her husband, claiming his life might be in "danger".

Shabista said that she met her husband in the Mathura jail where he is currently lodged and felt he could be in danger.

"We went to meet him in Mathura jail. He told me that when he was brought to the jail after being arrested, he was not given food for five days straight. The barrack he is staying in is very small and around 100-150 people have been lodged there. His life might be in danger there," Shabista told ANI.

Dr Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force last month from Mumbai after he made inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14 charged under the National Security Act (NSA). (ANI)

