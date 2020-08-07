Dr Pradeep Kumar Joshi takes oath as UPSC chairman on Friday. Photo/ANI
Dr Pradeep Kumar Joshi is new UPSC chairman

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2020 17:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Dr Pradeep Kumar Joshi took oath as the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.
Joshi has succeeded Arvind Saxena who completed his term as UPSC chairman on Friday.
Joshi was the chairman of both the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commissions. He joined as member, UPSC on May 12, 2015. (ANI)

