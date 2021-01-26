Dr Radheshyam Barle of Chhattisgarh awarded Padma Shri: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel extends congratulations

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday congratulated the state's well-known Panthi dancer Dr Radheshyam Barle on being selected for the Padma Shri award 2021, the country's prestigious honour.

Chief Minister Baghel said that Dr Barle has made Chhattisgarh and the country proud with the practice of his art. The Padma awards were announced yesterday by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in which the name of Dr Barle is also included for the Padma Shri award in the field of art.



Through Panthi dance, Dr Barle has made an invaluable contribution in spreading the message of Baba Guru Ghasidas across the country and world, a release by Chhattisgarh CMO said.

Dr Barle was born on October 9, 1966 in Khola village of Patan tehsil of Durg district.

Along with studying MBBS, he also holds a diploma in folk music from Indira Kala Sangeet University. Dr Barle has received many accolades for the practice of his art. (ANI)

