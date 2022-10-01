Dr Rajendra Prasad College emerging as top medical college in country: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda is emerging as the top medical college in the country.

The Himachal CM was addressing a cultural event 'Sanskriti' organized by the Students Central Association (Connexus) of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda.

According to a survey conducted by a renowned Magazine in 2018, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda improved its overall ranking from 35 to 25. Presently, this medical college is having 13th overall ranking, he said.

Chief Minister said 500 seats of MBBS have been created in the state and this was for the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh.

On the demand for increasing the stipend, the Chief Minister announced an increase in stipend to trainee MBBS students from Rs. 17000 per month to Rs. 20000. He also announced a sum of Rs. 5 lakhs from his discretionary fund to the organizer of the event.

The Chief Minister said, "With liberal assistance from the Narendra Modi-led Central government, the double-engineered government of the State has excelled in the health sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the AIIMS in Bilaspur on October 5 and this would be another proud moment for the people of the state."



The Chief Minister exhorted the MBBS students to ensure their best and professional services towards humanity. He also lauded the efforts of doctors, para-medical staff and sanitation workers during the Covid pandemic. With the joint services and participation, Himachal Pradesh topped the country in the first and second doses of vaccination, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the cultural evening by lighting the lamp.

Medical students presented a colourful cultural programme on the occasion.

MLA Nagrota Bagwan Arun Kumar while welcoming the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and said the Chief Minister always remained keen on the upliftment of the college.

Principal, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda Dr Bhanu Awasthy honoured the Chief Minister by presenting a cap, shawl and memento. He welcomed him and detailed the salient achievements of the medical college during the last five years.

President of the Students Central Association, Raghav Rana lauded the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to tackle the Covid pandemic. He also thanked him for increasing the MBBS seats.

Other than him, MLAs Arun Kumar and Vishal Nehra, Chairman of state Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor, Zila Parishad Chairman Ramesh Brar, Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma, President State Basketball Association Muneesh Sharma, Joint Director Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College Arvind Sharma and various faculty members were also present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

