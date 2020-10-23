Dr Reddy's Laboratories isolates all its data centre services following cyber attack

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): The pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has isolated all its data centres following a cyber attack on Thursday.

According to the statement, the company has isolated all data centre services as a 'preventive action'.

Speaking about the incident Mukesh Rathi, ClO, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said, "We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident."



Recently, the expert committee of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had recommended granting permission to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting phase 2 clinical trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Sputnik V, in India.

According to the government official, Dr Reddy's Lab has stated that in phase 2 clinical trial--"would include 100 subjects and for phase 3, it would take 1400 subjects."

"Once the pharma company would submit the safety and immunogenicity data of phase 2, it would be analysed by the expert panel and then they can proceed for the phase 3 trial," the official added. (ANI)

