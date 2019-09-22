Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ’Nishank’
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ’Nishank’

Draft education policy based on access, equity, quality: Union HRD Minister

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Draft National Education Policy-2019 is built on the pillars of access, equity, quality, accountability and affordability, Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Saturday and called for a participative process of decision-making in education which enhances the federal structure of polity.
The minister, who chaired a special meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) held here, said that the draft policy aims towards an education system built on the basis of quality and equity for building an equitable, just and humane society.
"Several reforms measures have been proposed in the Draft NEP 2019 so that all students have equitable access to quality education across the country," he said.
The minister said that the government recognised the need for a New Education Policy to meet the changing dynamics with regard to quality education, innovation and research while aiming to make India a knowledge superpower by equipping its students with the necessary skills and knowledge.
He said the process of formulating a National Education Policy was started in 2015.
Twenty-six education ministers from states and Union Territories and senior officials attended the meeting
Pokhriyal said the National Policy on Education 1986, which was modified in 1992, required changes to meet the contemporary and futuristic needs of our large youth population.
He said the new policy is being brought out after more than three decades and the draft policy was submitted by the committee headed by Dr K Kasturirangan on May 31.
Those present in the meeting included Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Dhotre.
Pokhriyal said the Central government, state governments, academics, autonomous institutions, private sector, and all other stakeholders need to work together towards the common goal of empowering children and youth of India through education.
He said several reforms measures have been proposed in the Draft NEP 2019 so that all students have equitable access to quality education across the country. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:26 IST

Amritsar Police holds meeting with Dusshera committees, briefs...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Amritsar Police Commissioner on Saturday held a meeting of various Dusshera committees to create awareness about the guidelines to ensure safety during Vijayadashami celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:20 IST

Azam Khan's wife gets bail in electricity theft case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima was granted bail by a court here on Saturday in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:20 IST

Readyfor debate with Congress and DMK over Article 370, says...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The BJP is ready to participate in a debate on Article 370 with other political parties, including the Congress and DMK said the party's national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:18 IST

J-K: One Pakistani national arrested by security forces in RS Pura sector

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): One Pakistani national was apprehended by security forces in RS Pura sector on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:14 IST

Gross enrolment ratio in higher education increases

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education has increased from 25.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 26.3 per cent in 2018-19, while in absolute terms the enrolment increased from 3.66 crore to 3.74 crore students, according to All India Survey on Higher Education (AISH

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 00:01 IST

New Delhi: Criminal wanted in extortion case arrested

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A criminal, who was wanted in extortion cases, was arrested after a brief encounter in Dwarka area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:59 IST

Karnataka wins Rs 1 cr Commendation Award under pulses category

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Centre has chosen Karnataka for the Commendation Award under the category of pulses this year in recognition of the commendable production of foodgrains achieved in the last five years by the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:55 IST

Karnataka: 'Seed World 2019' delegation meets CM to discuss...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21 (ANI): A delegation of Seed World 2019 event on Saturday met the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa here to discuss various issues concerning agriculture.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:54 IST

Air India launches investigation after 2 flights encounter...

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Air India has launched an investigation against crew members of flight number AI-467, following an incident in which the plane suffered damages after encountering severe thunderstorm.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:54 IST

BJP lines up various programmes to mark 150th birth anniversary of Bapu

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP has organised various programmes with the tagline 'Mann Mein Bapu' (Bapu is in our hearts) to spread awareness about Mahatma Gandhi's principles ahead of his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:47 IST

Detenues' health being monitored regularly in prisons: DGP

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The detenues' health is being monitored on a regular basis in the state prisons, said Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons, here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:36 IST

Babri Masjid demolition: Court directs CBI to produce BJP leader...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): A special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on Saturday issued an order to produce BJP leader Kalyan Singh in the court in connection with a criminal case related to the Babri Masjid demolition.

Read More
iocl