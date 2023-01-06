Dragged for around 500m, man charred to death after truck hits scooter in WB's Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 6 (ANI): A man was charred to death after a dumper truck hit his scooter and he was dragged for around 500 meters on Thursday night in Siliguri's Shivmandir area.

The deceased has been identified as Ananta Das.

The incident happened near Gate number 2 of North Bengal University at around 8 pm.

According to locals, Ananta Das, a resident of Siliguri was returning from Bagdogra to his home. During that time, a speeding dumper truck hit the scooter and dragged the deceased for around 500 meters from North Bengal University Gate number 1 to Gate number 2.



Both the truck and the scooter caught fire thereafter.

The body of the scooter rider Ananta Das was charred after the fire.

The fire brigade reached the spot on receiving information about the accident. Later two more fire tenders arrived and the fire was brought under control.

Utpal Goswami, a local resident of the Shivmandir area said, "I came to know that a major incident occurred in front of the University. I reached the spot and found that the body was fully charred after the two vehicles caught fire."

Local police have arrested the driver and registered a case. (ANI)

