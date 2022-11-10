Drainage system to prevent flooding of IGI airport runways, terminals to get upgraded: DDA

New Delhi [India] November 10 (ANI): The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will start the upgrading and enhancing of the drainage system to prevent the flooding of runways, terminals and surroundings of the premier Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the adjoining sectors of Dwarka.

According to an official statement issued by the office of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, the work was withheld for more than two years by the Environment and Forests department. Tenders amounting to Rs 69.72 crores were awarded by the DDA in February 2020.

After the completion of survey and other ground exercises, the DDA moved for permission of tree translocation and related afforestation on November 11.

However, despite the DDA fulfilling all requisite formalities, including compensation as well as providing land for compensatory afforestation, the Environment and Forests department, headed by Gopal Rai, allegedly sat on the application for granting permission for work under this project.

As repeated requests allegedly did not elicit any positive response from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the LG directed that the DDA move a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the forest department to grant permission for the project. The HC ruled in favour of the DDA's write petition and after constant nudging by the LG, the sanction for the project was finally granted on August 1, 2022.



The L-G visited the site of the project on November 8 and instructed accompanying officials to undertake the completion of drainage work at Sector-8, Dwarka for discharge of stormwater from the airport on mission mode.

During his visit, hundreds of residents of neighbouring Dwarka sectors met the L-G detailing issues arising out of flooding every year.

The L-G directed senior officials to complete the work well within time to prevent flooding at the airport as well as the affected residential sectors of Dwarka during monsoon next year.

The delay of two years resulted in huge cost overruns in the project, apart from causing severe hardships for residents of the affected areas in Dwarka and passengers who had to face flight delays, diversions and cancellations due to flooding of runways. Aviation companies, too, suffered losses.

Officials said the DDA is contemplating moving to an appropriate court or forum seeking compensation from the Delhi government for the cost overruns due to delay in permission. (ANI)

