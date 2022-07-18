Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha: Polling begins for Presidential Elections

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Polling began on Monday in the Parliament and respective State Legislative Assemblies to elect a new President of India.

Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the Opposition parties.

A polling booth has been set up inside the Parliament premises where Members of Parliament will cast their votes. The Rajya Sabha's Secretary General is the Returning Officer for this election.

The President is elected by members of the Electoral College consisting of elected Members of Parliament and that of all the state Assemblies, including National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Nominated Members of Parliament, state Assemblies and Members of Legislative Council are not eligible to vote. A total of 776 Members of Parliament and 4,033 MLAs will vote in the Presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence today and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

This session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election is being held today while the Vice Presidential election will be held on August 6.

Price rise, Agnipath scheme and unemployment are some of the issues which are likely to be raised by the Opposition during the Monsoon session.

Various Bills including Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill are likely to be taken up in the session. (ANI)