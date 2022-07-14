Dravidians, Aryans are land-based ethnic groups: TN Guv RN Ravi

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday said 'Dravidian and Aryan are land-based ethnic groups.'

He was speaking at the 54th convocation ceremony held at Madurai Kamaraj University.

Speaking at the function, Governor RN Ravi said, "Dravidian and Aryan are land-based ethnic groups. Looking at history, they identified those in the west as Aryans and those in the south as Dravidians based on the Vindhya Hills. Then came the British, who ruled India by dividing India into Mandals due to religion and economy."



"The country is progressing rapidly and today women have more degrees than men. This development made India progress rapidly. India should be seen as one family. India has progressed in various fields in eight years," he said.

Higher Education Minister Ponmudi boycotted the program alleging that the announcement of the convocation ceremony held at Madurai Kamaraj University was published without consulting the Tamil Nadu government and that the ethics of the university's convocation ceremony were violated.

Union Minister of State L Murugan and former Indian Institute of Science Director Balaram were the guests of honour on the occasion. (ANI)

