DRDL Hyderabad develops kiosk for COVID-19 sample collection

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 15 (ANI): Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad has developed 'COVSACK - COVID Sample Collection Kiosk' - for taking COVID-19 samples from suspected infected patients.

A patient that undergoes the test walks into the kiosk and a nasal or oral swab is taken by a healthcare professional from outside through built-in gloves.

"The kiosk is automatically disinfected, making the process free of infection spread. The shielding screen of the kiosk cabin protects the health care worker from the aerosols/droplet transmission while taking the sample. This reduces the requirements of PPE change by health care workers," said the ministry of Defence in a press release.

"After the patient leaves the Kiosk, four nozzle sprayers mounted in the kiosk cabin disinfect the empty chamber by spraying disinfectant mist for a period of 70 seconds. It is further flushed with water & UV light disinfection," the ministry added.

Post disinfection, the kiosk would be ready to be used for the next patient in less than two minutes.

"Voice command can be given through a two-way communication system integrated with the kiosk. It is possible to configure kiosk to be used either from inside or outside as required by the medical professionals," added the ministry.

The kiosk costs nearly Rs. 1 lakh and the identified industry based at Belgaum, Karnataka can support 10 units per day.

With 1,076 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 11,439, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Out of the total tally, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 377. (ANI)





