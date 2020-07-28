DRDO announces 'Dare to Dream 2.0' to promote innovators , startups

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced DRDO Innovation Contest, 'Dare to Dream 2.0', a scheme to promote the Indian innovators and startups for innovations in defence and aerospace technologies.

"DRDO Innovation Contest, 'Dare to Dream 2.0', a scheme to promote the Indian innovators and startups, has been announced for innovations in defence and aerospace technologies by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today," Singh tweeted.

"Innovative Solutions and ideas are invited for the challenges in defence and aerospace fields. The Winners will receive award money upto 10 lakhs for startups and upto 5 lakhs for individuals," he tweeted. (ANI)

