Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy called on Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun.
They discussed ways of promoting defence-related industries in the state under 'Make in India' in the meeting held on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, Rawat chaired a meeting over 'Mahakumbh Mela 2021' at the state Secretariat on Saturday.
The Chief Minister said that the Mahakumbh Mela will be held as per schedule and will be a grand success with the blessings of all. (ANI)
DRDO Chairman meets TS Rawat over promoting defence-related industries in Uttarakhand
ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 02:54 IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy called on Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun.