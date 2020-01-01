DRDO Chairman pays homage at National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of the 62nd DRDO day.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had extended his greetings on the occasion of DRDO Day and wished its personnel a successful year ahead.

"On the 62nd DRDO Day, I extend my warm wishes and greetings to all @DRDO_India personnel and their families. The DRDO has made an immense contribution towards developing cutting edge Defence Technologies and Systems. I wish the DRDO family a remarkable and successful year ahead," Singh said in a tweet. (ANI)