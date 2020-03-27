DRDO chief's wife distributes food among daily wagers in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) chief's wife Padmavathi on Friday distributed food among daily wagers and other needy people in the national capital during the nationwide lockdown.

"With the help of DRDO, we are providing food to the daily wage labourers and other needy people. We will do this for the next 15 days. We will continue to feed people so that no one will remain hungry during the nationwide lockdown," Padmavathi told ANI.

The South Delhi district administration is making arrangements for providing food to daily wage earners with the help of certain agencies in the backdrop of lockdown imposed in wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Brijmohan Mishra, DM, South Delhi said on Friday.

A total of 36 positive cases of COVID-19 have been traced in Delhi including one foreign national.

A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. (ANI)

