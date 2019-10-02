DRDO completes a year of complete ban on single-use plastic bottles in its Headquarters

New Delhi (India), Oct 2 (ANI) On this Gandhi Jayanti, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) marked one full year on a complete ban on single-use plastic bottles in the headquarters of the premier research agency.

"Today on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, DRDO Headquarters has completed full one year of a total ban on all types of water bottles packaged or otherwise," a DRDO official said.

The initiative was started by DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy on the next day after taking over as the head of the research agency on August 29 last year.



"The total ban was started by him first from his office room and then from the secretariat. After finding the idea feasible, the ban was extended to the entire DRDO Headquarters on Gandhi Jayanti last year and we can say that the entire headquarters is plastic-free today," the official said.

Plastic bottles have been replaced by glass bottles and can be seen in all the meetings and offices of the organisation in its headquarters. (ANI)