DRDO conducts projection mapping at its headquarters marking Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday conducted a projection mapping at its headquarters in the national capital as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of the celebration of Independence Day.

As part of #HarGharTiranga initiative in the 75th year of Independence, projection mapping was done at the DRDO headquarters.



The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till August 15. The campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

This year, the country is observing great enthusiasm to celebrate the 75 years of India's Independence with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched by PM Modi, wherein he appealed to the country persons to bring home the National Flag and hoist it.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of January 23, 2004 that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

A 6,600 feet long Tricolour yatra was taken out in Jhajjar as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations ahead of Independence Day.



Lauding the Centre and the Prime Minister for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Naveen Jindal has appealed to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The campaign is launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, whose official journey commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

The country is also witnessing various historical monuments decorated brightly in the colours of Tricolor to celebrate the day of Independence.



The Tricolor also beautifully adorned the Marine Drive beach in Mumbai.



This year 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being observed across the country to commemorate 75 years of Independent India.

On Monday, August 15, India will be celebrating the 75th year of its independence and many events and initiatives are being conducted to commemorate the day. (ANI)