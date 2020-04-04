DRDO designs portable sanitization enclosure that disinfects a person within seconds

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has designed a personnel sanitization enclosure that can be used for disinfection of personnel at entry to hospitals, malls, office buildings and critical installations.

This walk through enclosure is designed for personnel decontamination, one person at a time. This is a portable system equipped with sanitiser and soap dispenser. The decontamination is started using a foot pedal at the entry.

On entering the chamber, electrically operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride for disinfecting. The mist spray is calibrated for an operation of 25 seconds and stops automatically indicating completion of operation.

The system consists of roof mounted and bottom tanks with a total of 700 liters capacity. Approximately 650 personnel can pass through the chamber for disinfection until the refill is required.

A separate operator cabin is provided to monitor overall operations.

This system can be used for disinfection of personnel at the areas of controlled ingress and egress such as entry and exit to hospitals, malls, office buildings and critical installations.



The DRDO has also developed a face protection mask for healthcare professionals handling COVID-19 patients. Its light weight construction makes it convenient for comfortable wear for long duration. This design uses commonly available A4 size Over-Head Projection (OHP) film for face protection.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 3,072, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

