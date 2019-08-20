DRDO hands over design of mobile metallic ramp to Army

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday handed over the design of Mobile Metallic Ramp (MMR) to the Indian Army at an event held at DRDO Bhawan here.

DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy handed over the design of MMR to Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu.

With a load-bearing capacity of 70 metric ton (MT), MMR has been designed and developed by DRDO's premier research laboratory -- Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) - based on requirements projected by Army for reducing mobility time for mobilising armoured vehicles.

"The ramp will provide strategic mobility for armoured and mechanized units and formations of the Army. It is portable, modular in design, which can be easily assembled or disassembled," the release said.

It said the Army Vice Chief appreciated the design of MMR and lauded the efforts of DRDO towards meeting the requirements of the Army for drastically reducing the time required for operational mobilisation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and Army for the successful development of MMR. (ANI)

