DRDO hospital start taking COVID patients for free treatment

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): As cases in the national capital surge once again, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital here on Ulan Batar Marg that offers free treatment has started taking coronavirus patients.

Presently, around 400 patients are undergoing treatment at the DRDO-built hospital, with the rest of the beds vacant.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said beds are available here. "People are not being charged for any services, including the food, here."



Spread on over 25,000 sq m of the Indian Air Force land, there are 250 ventilators in a 100-bed intensive care unit and 150-bed high dependency unit. All 1,000 beds have an oxygen facility. Significantly, this hospital in Delhi Cantonment looks after only moderate to severe patients.

Col. Nikahat Jahan, an anaesthesiologist and intensivist (from Pune), told ANI they have seen a surge in cases in the last few days. "Earlier, we were admitting 20/40 patients but now for the last five days, we have been admitting double the number."

"Strict protocols are being followed while dealing with the patients, maintaining each other's safety. We are very strict about our infection prevention measures," said Col Jahan.

The temporary hospital was built by the civil works and estate directorate of DRDO in just 12 days in compliance with the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization.

With 83 per cent recovery rate, the 1000-bed hospital so far has helped 1,900 people recover since its first admission on July 12. (ANI)

