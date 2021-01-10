DRDO lab develops retractable landing gear systems for unmanned aerial vehicles Tapas and SWiFT

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The handing over ceremony of Retractable Landing Gear Systems (RLGS) for Tapas and SWiFT UAVs and 18 types of filters for P-75 Submarine took place on Sunday at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory, Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai, according to the press release by the Ministry of Defence.

CVRDE has indigenously designed and developed Three Ton Retractable Landing Gear (RLG) Systems for Tapas UAV. The design, development and testing of this gear system is carried out in co-ordination with Centre for Military Airworthiness & Certification (CEMILAC) and Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) for certification.

The tricycle nose wheel type multidisciplinary, hydro-electro-mechanical system is now being manufactured by an Industry at Coimbatore. First set of Retractable Landing Gear system developed by industry was handed over by Director CVRDE, Chennai to the Director, Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru.

CVRDE has also designed and developed One Ton Retractable Landing Gear System for a different class of UAV known as SWiFT. This system is designed and developed for accommodating the Landing Gears within the constrained bay volume. It is manufactured with the help of Indian industry with due inspection and certification of CEMILAC and DGAQA. This system was also handed over to ADE, Bengaluru.

Eighteen types of indigenously developed hydraulic, lubrication, seawater and fuel filters for P-75 Submarine were designed and developed by CVRDE. These filters are now being manufactured with the help of Indian Industries based at Hyderabad and Chennai.

This indigenization project was funded by DRDO and Navy jointly and the technology is successfully transferred to the industry. Two sets of these filters, duly qualified by Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), were handed over to Indian Navy. (ANI)