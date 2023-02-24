Balasore (Odisha) [India], February 24 (ANI): Odisha Police on Friday arrested a DRDO official over allegations of sharing secret defence information with a Pakistani woman spy for around one year.
"The Police were tracking the activities of the official for the past one month and he was arrested on Friday," said Sagarika Nath, SP Balasore.
Further details to follow (ANI)
DRDO official arrested for passing information to Pakistani woman spy
ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2023 20:42 IST
