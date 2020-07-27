DRDO pays tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on 5th death anniversary

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy paid tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at the DRDO Bhawan on the former President's fifth death anniversary on Monday.

The event was attended by a number of senior officials of the DRDO.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity. A People's President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics."

Dr Kalam was also a leading nuclear scientist of the country and was known as the 'Missile Man of India'. He was India's president between July 25, 2002 and July 25, 2007. He passed away on July 27, 2015, at the age of 83. (ANI)

