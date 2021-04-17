DRDO sets up COVID facility in Delhi with oxygen beds, ventilators

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Amid the surging COVID-19 cases, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has set up a facility in New Delhi with all basic facilities free of charge.

The facility set up by DRDO in Delhi has all oxygen beds, a large number of ventilators, zero charges, basic testing facilities and air-conditioning, as per WHO standards.

If a patient suffers a neuro or cardiac case, the patient will be referred to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).



This comes amid the rapidly deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Delhi. Over 24,000 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day surge in the national capital to date. There are now 69,799 active cases in Delhi.

The total cases now stand at 8,27,998, including 7,46,239 recoveries while the death toll stands at 11,960.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, earlier in the day, flagged a shortage of oxygen and anti-viral drug Remdesivir. (ANI)

