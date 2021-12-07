DRDO successfully test-fires vertically launched-short range surface-to-air missile

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): India on Tuesday successfully test-fired the Vertically Launched-Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) off the coast of Odisha, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials said on Tuesday.



The air defence system, which can engage targets at around 15 km, is being developed by DRDO for naval warships and the test was done in the presence of senior navy officers.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had last month successfully tested the high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), ABHYAS, used for evaluation of various missile systems, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha. (ANI)

