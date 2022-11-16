Dreaded criminals to be produced in court through video conferencing in UP: Jail Minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): In line with the announcement made by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to conduct trial of dreaded criminals from the jail through video conferencing, Minister of Prisons and Homeguard Dharamveer Prajapati said dreaded criminals of UP will now be produced in court through this method.

Dharamveer Prajapati said dreaded criminals will now be produced in court through video conferencing in all districts of UP.



"As per the order of the Honorable Chief Minister, now all the dreaded criminals of Uttar Pradesh will be produced through video conferencing. The decision is in the interest of the criminals as well as the jail administration", said Prajapati.

Prajapati spoke about the preparedness of the government to hold video conferencing and informed that the government is committed to making arrangements for the smooth conduct of video conferencing trials. He further told that in the districts where no availability of video conferencing hall is there, the government would ensure the building of a hall in the districts where no video conferencing hall is available.

Prajapati further assured that 5G networks would be put in place so as to avoid any lagging or buffering issues during the course of the trial. (ANI)

