Dreaded gangster Neeraj Bawana sent to 5-day NIA remand by the NIA Court

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Dreaded gangster Neeraj Bawana and two others have been sent to five-day remand by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Friday in connection with an alleged nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug traffickers.

Neeraj Bawana, Buppi Rana and Kushal facing several criminal cases, on Friday were produced before the NIA court in compliance with the production warrant. The NIA court on Wednesday issued a production warrant against them.

NIA said that it had conducted searches in 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi/ NCR region to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers/traffickers based in India and abroad.

The NIA crackdown followed the launch of investigations against this nexus by the NIA after the re-registration of 2 cases, earlier registered by the Delhi Police on August 26.

As per NIA, a few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities, were identified and booked earlier.



The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen and other professionals, including doctors, had created a widespread scare among the people. These gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large, said NIA.

The NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country.

Many gang leaders and members had fled from India and were now operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Australia etc.

Ongoing probes by the NIA in cases such as the killing of Shaurya Chakra Awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh in Punjab also revealed that most of these conspiracies were being hatched from inside Jails of different States and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based in abroad.

Preliminary Investigations have revealed that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings, including those of prominent people, to terrorise the general public to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through the smuggling of drugs and weapons.

NIA said that searches were conducted recently at the premises of many suspects including those belonging to Goldy Brar (Canada), Lawrence Bishnoi, Ashim alias Hashim Baba, Sachin Bhanja and their associates.

During the searches, six Pistols, one revolver, one shotgun were also seized, along with ammunition. Apart from these, drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of Benami property, and threat letters were also seized by the NIA. (ANI)

