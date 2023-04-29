"Dream is to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay," says JEE Mains topper Singaraju Venkat Koundiya

Hyderbad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): JEE Mains 2023 topper Singaraju Venkat Koundiya on Saturday said that his dream is to get scores in JEE Advance and pursue a Computer Science course from IIT Bombay.

While talking to ANI, Singaraju Venkat Koundiya said, "I want to get a good rank in JEE advance and join the Computer Science course at IIT Bombay".

"For the last two years, I was preparing for this. Each day I used to study for 10 hours with few breaks in between," he added.

The father of Singaraju Venkat Koundiya, Sriphani Singaraju expressed happiness over the results.



"He worked hard for this. I hope he performs well in JEE Advance so that he can fulfil his aspirations and pursue the undergraduate course at IIT Bombay. Further, whatever he likes be it to pursue a specialization in Artificial intelligence or a startup it is up to him," he said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the final NTA Scores for JEE (Main) 2023 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)

A total of 43 candidates have received a 100 NTA Score.

A total of 9 lakh students appeared for JEE Mains session 2 in 2023.

In this regard, NTA conducted JEE Mains Session 2 Exam on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15.(ANI)

