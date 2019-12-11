Dreams of crores of deprived, victimised people has come true today: Amit Shah on CAB

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): After the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the dreams of crores of deprived and victimised people have come true today.

"As the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 passes in the Parliament, the dreams of crores of deprived & victimised people has come true today. Grateful to PM @narendramodi ji for his resolve to ensure dignity and safety for these affected people. I thank everyone for their support," Shah said in a tweet.

The landmark Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Wednesday got the nod of Parliament after the Rajya Sabha approved the Bill.

As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill. The Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday night with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting. (ANI)

