DRG jawan critically injured in encounter with Naxals in Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): One District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was critically injured during an encounter between security forces and Naxals in Kadenar area here on Saturday.

SP Narayanpur Mohit Garg said, "One DRG jawan was critically injured in an encounter between security forces and Naxals in Kadenar area today."

The DRG jawan was taken to Raipur after he was given primary treatment. (ANI)

