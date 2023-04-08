DRG jawan injured in blast while diffusing IED in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 8 (ANI): One District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan got injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast planted by Naxals in the Bahker forest on Friday, police said.



The incident took place under the limits of the Chhotedongar police station area of Narayanpur district on Friday, said a police official.

"The blast happened while defusing the IED planted by Naxalites to harm the security forces. The name of the injured jawan is Anjuri Ram Baghel who was referred to Raipur after giving the primary treatment", said Hemsagar Sidar, ASP Narayanpur. (ANI)

