DRI arrests 4 persons involved in illicit trade of smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 3 cr from Raipur

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested four persons in connection with the illicit trafficking of 30 lakhs sticks of smuggled cigarettes of foreign origin worth around Rs 3 crore from Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

According to a release, DRI Raipur unit had received a tip-off that a huge quantity of foreign cigarettes was being transported in a truck. Acting on the information, surveillance was increased for the suspected truck. The officials stopped the truck near Raipur and searched it.

During the search, cartons packed in HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) bags containing 30 Lakhs sticks of smuggled cigarettes of foreign origin of Paris Brand worth Rs 3 Crores were confiscated.



The driver and cleaner of the truck confessed to their role in the possession and transportation of foreign cigarettes and they were arrested under the sections of the Customs Act, 1962. So far four people involved in the smuggling have been arrested in the case. All the accused were produced before the Court and sent to judicial custody.

Further investigation into the matter is going on.

Earlier, officers of DRI Raipur Unit also seized approximately 4.16 Lakh sticks of Foreign Origin Cigarettes, officers of DRI Indore Zonal Unit have seized approximately 11.26 kgs of Foreign Gold and 1,140 kgs of Cannabis. Besides, DRI Indore succeeded in recovering around Rs. 45.11 Crores Customs Duty evaded in Customs related frauds so far in this financial year 2022-23. (ANI)

