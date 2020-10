Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have recovered 6.88 kg gold worth Rs 3.6 crores from the possession of six passengers travelling from Sharjah to Coimbatore.



"DRI Coimbatore intercepted six passengers who had arrived from Sharjah to Coimbatore Airport on 24 October and recovered gold mixed in paste form (approximately 6.88 kg gold worth Rs 3.6 crores) from their possession," DRI informed in a press note. (ANI)