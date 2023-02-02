DRI recovers cocaine worth Rs 33.60 Crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai intercepted a person and recovered 3.36 kg of cocaine from his luggage worth Rs 33.6 Crore, an official said.



The customs official further said that the cocaine was concealed beneath wax-like a layer of soap in 16 small boxes in his luggage.

The accused arrived on Wednesday from Addis Ababa to Mumbai on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

"DRI intercepted an Indian national arriving from Addis Ababa to Mumbai by Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-640 on 01.02.23, at the CSMI Airport Mumbai and recovered 3.36 KG cocaine from his luggage concealed beneath a wax-like layer of the soap in 16 small boxes," the official said. (ANI)

