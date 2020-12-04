DRI recovers heroin worth Rs 3 cr from artificial hair packets in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 1.07 kg heroin worth Rs 3 crores in Mumbai from an international parcel. The contraband was concealed in packets of artificial hair used for makeup.

This is the fifth seizure of narcotic drugs in last three weeks by DRI Mumbai.

According to an official release by the DRI, the agency acted on specific information it received that certain narcotic substance prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 is being smuggled through a specific international parcel coming from Dar es Salam, Tanzania and destined to Navi Mumbai.



On December 2, a team of officers went for the identification and examination of the said consignment.

"The said consignment was located and it was seen that the goods in the said consignment were declared as "HAIR", which were for use during make up. During the course of examination of the said consignment, it was found that some of the packages in the said consignment had concealment of brown coloured envelopes in the packing in which the artificial hair were packed. From those brown coloured envelopes, the officers retrieved 1007 grams of brown coloured substance," the DRI said in a statement.

The brown coloured substance was thereafter tested using the field testing kit, which confirmed the presence of heroin.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

