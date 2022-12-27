DRI seizes 25kg mephedrone drug from clandestine labs in Hyderabad, seven arrested

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The Directorate of Intelligence Revenue (DRI) has seized about 25 kg of stimulant drug Mephedrone worth about Rs 50 crore from two clandestine manufacturing labs in Hyderabad, and arrested seven people including the 'mastermind', Union Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.



Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, DRI started an operation on December 21, 2022, and busted the two clandestine labs. Seven persons carrying out the manufacturing were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

"Officials of the DRI seized 24.885 kg of Mephedrone in finished form, valued at Rs 49.77 crore in the grey market, along with in-process materials, sale proceeds of Rs 18.90 lakh, key raw materials, machinery and vehicles used for trafficking," the ministry said.





The mastermind and main financer of this activity were nabbed at Gorakhpur, as he was attempting to flee to Nepal with cash of Rs 60 lakh.

It is pertinent to mention that some of the arrested persons are also accused in a 2016 DRI case for the clandestine manufacture of 236 kg Ephedrine at Indore- a July 2022 DRI case for the clandestine manufacture of 667 kg mephedrone at Yamuna Nagar, a case of escape from prison at Indore, a murder case in Hyderabad and robberies in Vadodara.

Neutralizing the clandestine labs and apprehending the entire drug syndicate has dealt a blow to their plans for committing nefarious activities in the wake of the new year and thereafter.

This is the second such factory bust carried out by DRI in the current financial year, following a similar case at Yamuna Nagar, Haryana, in July-August 2022.

"In this financial year alone (till November 2022), officers of DRI have seized about 990 kg of Heroin, 88 kg of Cocaine, 10,000 Methamphetamine tablets, 2,400 litres of Phensedyl cough syrup, and various other harmful NDPS substances," the ministry said. (ANI)

