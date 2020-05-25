DRI seizes 30 lakh sticks of foreign brand smuggled cigarettes in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized around 30 lakh foreign brand smuggled cigarettes worth Rs 3 crore approximately.

"Based on specific intelligence that foreign origin "PARIS" brand cigarettes were being illegally transported, the officers of DRI launched an operation and intercepted a Container Truck bearing No. RJ-11-GB-3685 coming from New Delhi and stationed at a goods transport agency godown, Pragati Road Corp, P. Nainavaram, Ambhapuram, Vijayawada on 23.05.2020," read a statement.

On inspection, it was found that the vehicle was loaded with HDPE woven sacks containing goods stitched from the top end.

"On search of the said lorry, the officers found and recovered 29,99,600 cigarette sticks of the "PARIS" brand of Myanmar origin packed in 300 cardboard boxes. The said smuggled foreign origin cigarettes were concealed with Stainless Steel Ware used as a cover for concealment of cigarettes," it added.

The statement said the cigarettes valued at Rs 2,99,96,000 were seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962.

The officers also seized the container truck valued at Rs 24,75,000 and Stainless Steel ware valued at Rs 1,26,000.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

