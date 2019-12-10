DRI seizes 42 kgs of smuggled gold, 10 arrested

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested 10 people and seized over 42 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 16.5 crores from their possession in a pan-India operation held over the last two days, officials said.

"During operations held in different locations of Kolkata, Raipur, and Mumbai, the DRI has seized about 42 kgs of smuggled gold and jewellery weighing more than 500 grams cumulatively valued about Rs 16.5 crores," DRI officials said in a release.

It said: "Acting on intelligence that gold of foreign origin smuggled into India from Bangladesh, the sleuths of DRI conducted a search operation in Kolkata and a total of 26.650 kgs of gold of foreign origin in bars, biscuits, cut pieces and jewellery weighing 552.030 gms collectively valued at Rs.10.57 crores was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962."

The seven accused, arrested from Kolkata, have been identified as Govind Malviya, Anna Ram, Mahendra Kumar, Firoj Mulla, Suraj Magabul Mulla, Kailash Jagtap and Vishal Ankush Mane.

"Immediate investigations conducted revealed that Govind Malviya has despatched two more consignments on board the Samarsatta SF Express and the LTT Kurla Express. DRI officers intercepted the carriers at Raipur and Mumbai and seized 8 kgs and 7 kgs respectively of foreign origin smuggled gold from the operations," DRI said, adding three more people were arrested in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Goparam, Milan Kumar and Sahil Jain. (ANI)

