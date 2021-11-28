Drinking water supply schemes worth Rs 225 crore approved for Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Drinking water supply schemes worth Rs 225.24 Crore were approved for Uttarakhand in the State-level scheme sanctioning committee (SLSSC) meeting held on November 26, 2021, said a press release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

These schemes will provide tap water connections in 293 villages spread over seven districts of the State. Of the 12 water supply schemes sanctioned, 11 are multi-village and one is a single village scheme. It will provide tap water connection to over 19,000 rural households, added the press release.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), there is a provision for the constitution of the State Level Scheme Sanctioning Committee (SLSSC) for consideration and approval of schemes to be taken up for making provision of tap water supply to rural households, added the press release.



The SLC acts as a State-level Committee to consider water supply schemes/ projects, and a nominee of the National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM), Government of India is a member of the committee, as per the statement.

To translate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of ensuring clean tap water in every household and freeing women and girls from the drudgery of fetching water from a distance, the Mission, has released Rs. 360.95 Crore grant-in-aid to Uttarakhand during 2021-22. In 2019-20, Central Government had allocated Rs. 170.53 Crore for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.

This year, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat allocated Rs. 1,443.80 Crore which is a four-fold increase from last year. Union Minister, Jal Shakti, while approving the four-fold increase assured full assistance to the State for making provision of tap water supply in every rural home by December 2022. (ANI)

