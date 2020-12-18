Driver held after overspeeding car kills delivery boy in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): A driver of an overspeeding car was arrested on Friday after he hit a delivery boy on a two-wheeler in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai. The boy, who was riding a scooter, died in the hospital



Soon after the incident, the accused, who was riding a red Mercedes was apprehended by the police.

"An overspeeding car lost control and jumped a divider, hitting my nephew's scooty. He died in hospital later," said Saroj, uncle of deceased.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

